Govt gives approval for fund transfer of Ambala airport land: Haryana home minister

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state government has given its administrative approval to transfer an amount of more than ₹133 crore for the domestic airport in Ambala Cantonment. HT Image

Vij said the amount for 20 acres of land for the airport or Civil Enclave, as it is called officially, will be sent to the defence estate officer, Ambala.

Last week, the government agreed to “the terms and conditions” shared by the ministry of defense and sought a transfer of account details for payment of the cash compensation amount calculated by the ministry for this project.

“The Civil Enclave will be established under the RCS Udan programme and now the formalities for acquiring land have been completed. It will be constructed on 20 acres of Military Dairy Farm, adjacent to the Air Force Station. After check-in at the terminal, passengers will be taken by bus to the aircraft inside the Air Force station. Only the runway of the station will be used for take-off and landing of planes,” Vij added.

The minister has also proposed to name the airport after Goddess Amba as Ambala has also derived its name after her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON