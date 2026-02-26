Haryana approves final alignment of RRTS corridor connecting Gurugram with Noida

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday informed the state assembly that the government had approved final alignment of Namo Bharat RRTS-cum-metro corridor connecting Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the proposed corridor will span approximately 64 km, with nearly 52 km falling within Haryana. (HT FIle)

The detailed project report (DPR) is being finalised and directions have been issued to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the Government of India agency responsible for executing the project.

Saini said the proposed corridor will span approximately 64 km, with nearly 52 km falling within Haryana. “More than just a rail line, the project is envisioned as a transformative regional mobility network integrating key economic centres within the NCR,” he said.

“It will offer seamless and high-speed travel to lakhs of commuters, significantly reduce traffic congestion, and contribute positively to environmental sustainability,” he added.

Saini said in Gurugram segment, an integrated RRTS and Metro section of about 14.5 km had been approved between IFFCO Chowk and Gwal Pahari.

This section will interconnect with the Delhi Metro Yellow Line, the Gurugram Metro Corridor, and the Rapid Metro network. The objective is not only to reduce travel time but also to integrate the entire city’s transit ecosystem.

The chief minister said similarly in the Faridabad region, an integrated section of approximately 16 km had been approved from Sainik Colony to Badshahpur. This stretch will cover important areas, including the NIT region, Bata Chowk, Sectors 12 to 15, and parts of New Faridabad. It will connect with the Delhi Metro Violet Line.

Noise barriers will be installed on viaduct sections constructed within urban areas to minimise sound pollution and preserve the quality of life alongside modern transit expansion.

The corridor will open new avenues for investment, employment generation and balanced urban growth in Haryana. Considering the rising population and increasing traffic pressure in cities like Gurugram and Faridabad, the project is being designed to meet future mobility demands. Saini assured the House that the government was committed to ensuring timely execution of this project which he described as a decisive step toward connecting Haryana’s future.

Ownership rights granted

In another announcement concerning land ownership in Chhachhrauli of Yamunanagar district, the chief minister said land under Khasra numbers 125, 152 and 134 had remained under government ownership since 1887. The land has long been recorded as “gair mumkin aabadi”, and residents have constructed houses there for decades.

He said the registrations of these properties continued until 2020 and now it had been decided to grant ownership rights to eligible families. After verification of on-site possession through official records and surveys, rightful ownership will be conferred upon long-settled residents, he said.