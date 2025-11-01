Edit Profile
    Haryana: ASI Lathar’s family meets Rohtak SP, urges him to speed up probe

    Lathar, 41, was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak and was part of the CIA-2 team that had arrested Sushil Kumar, an exempted ASI and associate of the late IGP Y Puran Kumar, in a case related to liquor contractor Praveen Bansal’s complaint.

    Published on: Nov 1, 2025 6:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
    The family members and relatives of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar on Friday met Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Bhoria and urged him to speed-up the investigation in the suicide case.

    Lathar, 41, was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak and was part of the CIA-2 team that had arrested Sushil Kumar, an exempted ASI and associate of the late IGP Y Puran Kumar, in a case related to liquor contractor Praveen Bansal’s complaint. A suicide note and a six-minute video recovered from the scene reportedly accused Kumar and his family members of corruption.

    His cousin Sanjay Deswal said that the SP Bhoria apprised them of the ongoing investigation and assured them of carrying out a fair probe.

    “The SP told us that two accused- Sushil Kumar and Sunil have joined the investigation process and the police is probing the role of inspector general of police Y Puran Kumar’s wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar and her brother and Bathinda (rural) MLA Amit Rattan. The SP said that after getting evidence against them, the police will seek prior approval from the government to include them in the ongoing investigation,” he added.

    The three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by DSP Dalip Singh is probing the case.

