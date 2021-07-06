Haryana asks pvt schools to update students’ data fast

The school education department of Haryana on Monday warned private schools of strict action if they fail to provide accurate information about the enrolment of students.

Directing all private schools to update their Management Information System (MIS), the education department said details of 12 lakh children were still on the portal, but they have not been updated on MIS even as private schools could update MIS in a single click. Against 29 lakh students enrolled in private schools of the state last year, data of 17 lakh students have been updated in the system so far.

The MIS of the education department covers all government and private schools. It helps monitor admissions through a Unique Student Registration Number (SRN) given to every student.

“Private schools are not updating students’ data on time. The data can be updated only from the login of the school,” an official spokesperson said.

“12 lakh children are still on the portal, but they have not been updated on MIS,” the education department said. Meanwhile, education minister Kanwar Pal directed the private schools to update their MIS immediately, saying strict action will be taken if they fail to follow the instructions.

“Currently 12 lakh children are on the MIS portal and there is no chance of any drop out or disappearance...After the stipulated time frame, strict action will be taken against schools if they are not able to update the complete record on the portal,” the minister said.