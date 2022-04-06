Haryana assembly condemns ‘unacceptable’ claim of Punjab on Chandigarh

Dismissing the Punjab assembly’s resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled border state as “unacceptable”, the Haryana assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted an official resolution reiterating its right over Chandigarh as the capital of the state.

Cutting across party lines and displaying a rare show of unity, majority of the legislators of the 90-member Vidhan Sabha dubbed the April 1 resolution that Punjab assembly had passed urging the central government for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab a “political ploy”.

As the Punjab assembly’s contentious resolution had kicked-off a political storm in Haryana, the BJP-JJP coalition government convened a special session of the Haryana assembly to launch the counter offensive.

After a three-and-a-half-hour-long lively debate during which the legislators vociferously attacked the newly-formed AAP government in Punjab and repeatedly said the Punjab assembly resolution was a “deep-rooted conspiracy”, the Haryana assembly urged the Centre to take measures for construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

“This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the legislative assembly of Punjab on April 1, 2022, recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the central government,” reads the Haryana resolution that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had moved and was adopted unanimously by the House.

“This is not acceptable to the people of Haryana. The state continues to retain its right to the capital territory of Chandigarh,” the resolution stated, urging the Union government not to take any steps “under these circumstances” that would disturb the existing balance between the two states.

The assembly also demanded that the Centre should maintain the existing balance till all issues emanating from reorganisation of Punjab are settled.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda set stage for the discussion saying the Punjab resolution was not only meaningless but a “political gimmick” and that

Counter blast over SYL canal

If transfer of Chandigarh was at the core of Punjab resolution, in a counter blast, Haryana resolution hit back at the neighbouring state over the long-standing issue of the SYL canal and Punjab denying the rightful claims of Haryana. It reiterates that the right of Haryana to share waters of Ravi and Beas rivers by the construction of the SYL Canal is “historically, legally, judicially and constitutionally established over time”.

The resolution stated that the Haryana assembly has unanimously and on at least seven occasions, passed resolutions urging early completion of the SYL canal. It further said many agreements, accords, tribunals’ findings and judgments of the highest judiciary of the nation have all singularly upheld the claim of Haryana to the waters and directed completion of the SYL canal.

“In defiance and contrary to these directions and agreements, legislations were enacted by Punjab to deny the rightful claims of Haryana,” reads the resolution.

Urging the Centre to take measures for the construction of SYL canal as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the House urged the Union government to prevail upon Punjab to withdraw its case and permit the Hansi-Butana canal to carry waters to the water-deficient areas of Haryana.

The House also touched upon the issue of transfer of Hindi-speaking villages from Punjab to Haryana, saying this process has also not been completed even as the Indira Gandhi agreement, the Rajiv- Longowal accord and the Venkatramaiah Commission all accepted the claim of Haryana to Hindi-speaking areas that fall within the territory of Punjab.

Lock horns with Centre

The Haryana resolution also says the recent amendment in the rules of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) by the central government for appointment of whole-time members goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which treats the river projects as common assets of the successor states of Punjab and Haryana.

The House noted with concern that the share of officers on deputation from the Haryana government to the administration of the union territory (UT) of Chandigarh has been reducing over the years.

The House urges the central government to ensure that the proportion earmarked for officers from Haryana to serve in the administration of Chandigarh is continued in the same proportion as settled when the reorganisation of Punjab was envisaged (60:40 for Punjab and Haryana).

