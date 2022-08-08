Haryana assembly monsoon session begins with tributes to DSP killed by mining mafia

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session began on Monday afternoon with members paying tributes to Tauru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was killed by the mining mafia in Nuh district when a dumper truck he signalled to stop ran him over on July 19.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar led the House in placing on record its “deep sense of sorrow” on the untimely demise of the DSP, who was mowed down by the truck he signalled to stop during a raid to check illegal mining in the Aravallis in Nuh district’s Tauru. The 57-year-old Haryana Police DSP was to retire in less than four months.

The House also paid tributes to 22 soldiers of Haryana who died in the line of duty over the past four months.

The House also remembered former MLAs Dr Krishna Pandit, Hari Chand Hooda and Ram Kumar Saini, who passed away recently.

