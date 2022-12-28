Haryana assembly passes seven bills

: The Haryana assembly on Tuesday passed seven Bills.

They are the Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine Bill, 2022, Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill, 2022, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Following objections by the opposition benches, a modification was made in section 2 (1) 0f the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill to cap the rate of fee levied on the sale proceeds of agricultural produce bought or sold for processing in the notified market area at 2%. The amendment Bill provides flexibility in levying of Haryana rural development fee. Following the amendment, the state government will be able to alter the rate of fee charged on agricultural produce including paddy of all varieties.