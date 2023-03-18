Haryana assembly pays tributes to Satish Kaushik, other noted personalities

Led by the leader of the House and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to prominent people, including actor Satish Kaushik, who died in the recent past.

The House paid tributes to Satish Kaushik, an actor, director, producer, comedian, screenwriter and chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of his party, and speaker Gian Chand Gupta also paid tributes to the departed souls.

The House paid tributes to Bhupinder Chaudhary, former MLA, Satish Kaushik, an actor, director, producer, comedian, screenwriter and chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board. Kaushik hailed from Haryana.

The House also paid tributes to seven soldiers who died in the line of duty. They include Subedar Rajesh Kumar (village Laxman Pura, Bhiwani), Amit Sheoran (village Berla, Charkhi Dadri), Naik Satish Kumar (village Jamawari, Hisar), Naik Yogesh (village Mehrana, Jhajjar), Sepoy Ashok Kumar (village Dhani Jajma, Mahendragarh), Sepoy Ajay Kumar (village Gehli, Mahendragarh) and Sepoy Anil Kumar (village Kilazafargarh, Jind.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}