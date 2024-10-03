Haryana assembly polls: It’s their ‘damaad ji’ who took farmers’ land: Rajnath fires fresh salvo at Congres

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Congress’ national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised her husband Robert Vadra for allegedly getting involved in taking land from farmers. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT File)

The minister was in Kurukshetra’s Pehowa to address a poll rally after chairing a similar event in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura for BJP candidates Jai Bhagwan Sharma and Balwant Singh respectively.

During his speech, Singh said, “It is their ‘damaad ji’ (son-in-law) who took the land of farmers. It was not some relative of the BJP who did that.....They make promises and mislead the public, and then those promises are never fulfilled. They should not make promises that they cannot keep.”

He also reassured the youth that no injustice would be done with the Agniveers and also criticised Congress for questioning the armed forces’ actions during the surgical strike.

“We need young people in the armed forces. Countries like China, America and France engage youth in short-term military services. Political parties should unite when it concerns national security,” he said.

While talking about the alliance between Congress and the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh highlighting their joint promise to reinstate Article 370, said, “You all should know that abrogation of Article 370 was important. It was Modi ji who abrogated it. Only the central government has the authority to implement or abolish Article 370, not any state government.”

The minister claimed that when Congress was in power, they allocated ₹21,564 crore to Haryana, whereas under the BJP, the amount increased to ₹78,345 crore.

At his rally in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura, Rajnath took note how “Congress in Himachal is failing.”

“India has risen from 11th to 5th in the global economy. When the country prospers, states benefit too. But the Congress led state government in Himachal is failing, offering jobs without proper procedures,” he said.