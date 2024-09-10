Haryana assembly polls: JJP-ASP release second list; fields Sushila Deswal from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP) released the second list of 12 party candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. While the JJP will contest on 70 of the 90 assembly seats, the ASP will contest on 20 seats. (HT File)

Of the total 12 alliance candidates, 10 will be of JJP contesting from Panchkula, Ambala Cantt, Pehowa, Kaithal, Gannaur, Safidon, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Pataudi, Gurgaon and Ferozepur Jhirka assembly segments, said the party in a statement.

The ASP will fight the Ambala City and Nilokheri constituencies.

Among the JJP candidates, Sushila Deswal will take on Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, while Avtar Kardhan has been fielded against BJP’s sitting MLA Anil Vij in Ambala Cantt.

The ASP’s Parul Nagpal has been fielded from Ambala City, from where Haryana minister Aseem Goel is seeking re-election while Karan Singh Bhukkal has been fielded from Nilokheri, according to a JJP-ASP release here.

Earlier on September 4, the two alliance partners had released the first list of 19 party candidates and fielded former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA.

JJP is an off shoot of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and is headed by former MP Ajay Singh Chautala.