Haryana assembly session: Budget to be presented on March 8

The upcoming budget session of the Haryana assembly, starting on March 2, will have 10 sittings. The session will conclude on March 22.

The business advisory committee (BAC) of the assembly, which met on Monday, decided that the budget estimates will be presented on March 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule decided by the BAC, governor will address the assembly on March 2 and discussion on the governor’s address will be held on March 3, 4 and 7. The Haryana chief minister will also reply to the governor’s address on March 7.

The budget estimates for 2022-23 will be presented on March 8 by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio. There will be a recess from March 9 to 13 during which committees of MLAs will study the budget estimates and give their suggestions to the CM. Discussion on the budget estimates will be held on March 14, 15 and 16. The assembly session will conclude on March 22.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the assembly secretariat has received 493 starred and 242 unstarred questions from the MLAs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said party MLAs will raise issues of unemployment, inflation, illegal mining, pitiable condition of farmers, crop compensation, waterlogging, striking out names of beneficiaries of old age pension, and increase in crime.

The CLP will meet on March 2. Hooda said the burden of debt and corruption on people is increasing continuously due to policies of the coalition government.

“Haryana has highest unemployment, rising poverty, deep inequality, backbreaking inflation, deteriorating law and order, huge debt, economic slowdown, poor health facilities, falling education level, widespread corruption, social tension, terrible crime, insecurity of women, Dalits and weaker sections, besides challenges like pollution,” he said.

The leader of Opposition said the state government has buried the state under a debt of ₹2.5 lakh crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The public exchequer is being robbed due to scams like mining, liquor, registry, paddy and electricity meters. The government revenue is being pocketed by scamsters. Every section of the state is feeling cheated,” he added.