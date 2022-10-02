Haryana athletes dominate 36th National Games

Players from Haryana are dominating the 36th National Games by winning 16 medals in various sports categories, including the state’s favourite wrestling, and adding an element of surprise by clinching a gold in rugby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana continues to top the medal tally at the national games held at Ahmedabad in Gujarat with 9 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Congratulating the medal winners, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is only because of the hard work of the players that Haryana has today made an incredible mark in the field of sports.

“I hope that the state’s players by giving brilliant performance will keep the pride of the tricolour high and will continue to make the country and the state proud,” the CM said.

Minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh also congratulated the players for this achievement.

Wrestlers win 5 gold

In Haryana’s favourite sport wrestling, the state has won 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 87 kg Greco-Roman category, Haryana’s Sunil defeated Harpreet Singh of Punjab and Haryana’s Ashu defeated Karanjeet Singh of Punjab in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category and won gold medals.

Similarly, in the 97 kg freestyle category, Haryana’s Deepak defeated Sahil of Punjab to bag gold. In the same category, Haryana’s Parveen Kumar won the bronze medal.

In the 57 kg freestyle category, the final match was between the players of Haryana, in which Aman won the gold medal, while Udit bagged the silver medal.

In the 62 kg freestyle girls’ wrestling, Manisha from Haryana won the gold medal by defeating Shafali who also hailed from Haryana only. Apart from this, Haryana’s Reetika won the bronze medal in 76 kg freestyle wrestling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana wins gold in rugby

In the game of rugby, the players of Haryana also surprised everyone as they defeated the Maharashtra team by a huge margin of 19-7 and won the gold medal for the state.

In the netball team event, both boys’ and girls’ teams brought laurels to the state by winning gold medals. Apart from this, Haryana’s Anish won the gold medal in 25m rapid fire pistol, Soumyajit Ghosh won a silver medal in the boys’ table tennis singles category, Manpreet Kaur won a bronze medal in shot put and Renu Chikara won a bronze medal in the hammer throw.