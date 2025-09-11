Haryana bags gold at interstate badminton tournery

A 10-member team from Haryana won gold medal at the North zone interstate team and individual badminton tournament held at Una in Himachal Pradesh from September 8 to 11. A 10-member team from Haryana won gold medal at the North zone interstate team and individual badminton tournament held at Una in Himachal Pradesh from September 8 to 11. (HT Photo)

Seven teams from North India – Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Punjab participated, of which Haryana managed to win gold in the finals held on Wednesday.

The Haryana team also included Karnal’s Gautam Arora, 24, a state champion in men’s singles and currently all India Rank 11 (senior category).

He said that the Haryana team will now compete with the rest of the zones in the national tournament to be held in December.