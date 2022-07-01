Haryana bags third spot in MSMEs national awards

Haryana has been ranked among the seven states categorised as ‘top achievers’ in the ‘ease of doing business’ ranking, a development that coincided with the BJP-JJP government-ruled state also bagging third position at the national level for the work done in the field of MSMEs on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the award to Haryana at the MSME national award function in Delhi on Thursday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the assessment of states and union territories under Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2020.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are the ‘top achievers’ based on implementation of BRAP. Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh figure under the ‘achievers’ category, according to an official release.

This year, the states and UTs have been placed under four categories -- top achievers, achievers, aspirers and emerging business ecosystems.

“The objective of assessing the states/UTs is not to create a hierarchy among them... The broader aim is to boost investor confidence, foster business-friendly climate and augment ease of doing business across the country by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of assessing states based on their performance in the implementation of BRAP,” the Union government said in a release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points covering 15 business regulatory areas such as access to information, single window system, labour, environment, land administration and transfer of land and property, utility permits and others.

Industrial policies of Haryana highly praised: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who, along with principal secretary (commerce and industry) Vijayendra Kumar, was present on this occasion, said Haryana has been included in the top-three states of the country in the field of MSME. The industrial policies of Haryana were highly praised on this occasion, he said.

The deputy CM said award was a recognition of the efforts made by Haryana government to promote MSMEs. He said that along with big industries, Haryana remains among the top-performing states in terms of medium and small-scale industries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I congratulate all the entrepreneurs of the state for this achievement. It has always been our resolve that new industries should be set up in the state, they should be developed and our youth should get maximum employment,” Dushyant said.

There are about 9.7 lakh MSMEs in Haryana and the state government has set up a dedicated department ‘Directorate of MSME’ to support them in various sectors.