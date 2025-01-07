The Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial, proposed to be built at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar district, would be completed in two phases. Haryana: Banda Singh Bahadur memorial to come up in two phases in Yamunanagar

This was informed in a meeting of the Lohgarh project development committee jointly chaired by Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday. The committee was constituted to oversee the development of the world-class memorial. Khattar serves as the chief patron of the committee, while the CM is its chairman.

The first phase costing ₹74 crore will focus on restoring and enhancing the fort, constructing the boundary wall of the complex, main gate, “Nanakshahi” coin, landscaping the site and building the memorial. A state-of-the-art museum will also be constructed, combining Banda Singh Bahadur’s life story with modern technology to create an immersive experience for visitors.

The memorial at Lohgarh, the first capital of the “Sikh Raj” established by Banda Singh Bahadur, would reignite the story of his extraordinary bravery, valour and sacrifice, an official spokesperson said. During the meeting, Khattar directed the officials to accelerate the memorial’s progress, ensuring the project was completed and dedicated to the public as soon as possible.

He said Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial should primarily focus on the biography, which should reflect the heroic saga of his bravery and sacrifice. He also suggested that the memorial should also feature a museum dedicated to the battles fought by Banda Singh Bahadur and other Sikh gurus against the Mughal across the country. The design of the memorial should aim to educate the public, especially the younger generation, about the history and valiant contributions of Banda Singh Bahadur. Apart from this, he also suggested that the establishment of the memorial should also focus more on promoting the traditional Sikh martial arts that were practised in the past.

Later, while chairing a review meeting on the establishment of a Sikh museum in Kurukshetra district, Khattar said the state government has decided to set up a museum on three acres dedicated to the preservation and enrichment of Sikh culture in Kurukshetra’s Pipli. He said inspired by the values and ideals of the Sikh gurus, the museum would act as a “repository of inspiration” for future generations.