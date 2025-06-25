Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Haryana: Battling rare disorder, cop’s son get 60L in donation

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 25, 2025 06:20 AM IST

The family has received ₹60 lakh so far and hopes that it will be able to collect ₹14.5 crore required for treatment

Several people have come forward to help the family of eight-month-old Yuvansh of Jakhod Khera village in Hisar, who has been struggling with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type-1, a rare and deadly genetic disorder that attacks motor neurons and progressively weakens muscles. The family has received 60 lakh so far and hopes that it will be able to collect 14.5 crore required for treatment.

The eight-month-old is suffering from a rare and deadly genetic disorder that attacks motor neurons and progressively weakens muscles. (HT Photo)
The eight-month-old is suffering from a rare and deadly genetic disorder that attacks motor neurons and progressively weakens muscles. (HT Photo)

His father Rajesh, a constable posted in the office of Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP), said that police officials from across the state pledged to donate a day’s salary. He said that employees of food supply department, where his wife Kiran works as a clerk, also came forward to donate a day’s salary. “So far, we have received 60 lakh in donations, also from social activists. I am hopeful to collect 14.5 crore that is needed for the treatment, i.e Zolgensma, a single-dose gene therapy injection. The doctors confirmed the disease on May 18 and the treatment is needed before the boy turns 2,” he said.

According to Rajesh, he has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and philanthropists. “The CM assured me of help from the government. We are getting a huge response from the people, social activists and government employees,” he said.

The father said he got to know about the disease on May 18 this year. “The doctors at PGIMER in Chandigarh told us that Zolgensma should be administered before he turns 2, followed by two to three months of treatment,” he said.

Chandra Prakash, Congress MLA from Adampur, has also written to CM Nayab Singh Saini, seeking help for the boy.

Follow Us On