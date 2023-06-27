Techno feasibility study for Haryana’s Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail begins

The techno feasibility study for the Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail began Tuesday with a team of experts from Haryana Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (HMRTC) and Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) making a field inspection of the proposed corridor.

Techno feasibility study for Haryana’s Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail is underway. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the chief minister ML Khattar had on June 26 directed officials to undertake the techno-feasibility study.

The spokesperson said the proposed Ballabhgarh-Palwal corridor will be about 24 km long with 10 stations. It will provide connectivity to the industrial areas of Sector 58-59, Sikri, Softa, Prithla, Baghola, Alhapur and Palwal, the spokesperson said.

Alternatives of the MRT system will also be studied for the proposed corridor. The alignment will be decided after discussions with NHAI and other stakeholders. The integration will be planned with Ballabhgarh railway station, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Raja Nahar Singh metro station and Palwal bus stand. The techno-feasibility study of this route will be completed in the next few days by RITES Limited. Besides this, a comprehensive mobility plan is also being prepared for Palwal.

The spokesperson said this will be an elevated metro rail corridor costing an estimated ₹180 crore per kilometre. The entire project’s cost is about ₹4,320 crore.