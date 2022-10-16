Haryana best-governed in big states: Public Affairs Index 2022

: Haryana has emerged as the best-governed among 18 big states of the country, according to the Public Affairs Index 2022 prepared by a Bengaluru-based think tank.

A Haryana government spokesperson said that the state has topped among the major states with a score of 0.6948, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Karnataka.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this could become possible because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quoting director G. Gurucharan of Public Affairs Center (PAC), which carried out the survey, an official spokesperson said the report has been prepared transparently and fairly.

He said that in the report, which was released on Friday, the states have been divided into two categories - large and small, and the assessment was done based on the data of the Central government. Union Territories are not a part of the report.

“Haryana has emerged as the best-governed state among the 18 big states, while Sikkim has topped in the category of 10 smaller states. He said that in PAI 2022, the analysis of governance experiences a shift from the framework of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to a constitutionally enshrined principle of justice,’ the spokesperson said.

