 Haryana: Bill to fine pvt coaching institutes publishing false info - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Bill to fine pvt coaching institutes publishing false info

Haryana: Bill to fine pvt coaching institutes publishing false info

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 29, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The bill said a private coaching institute violating the proposed law shall be liable for each such violation with a fine of ₹25,000 for the first violation and ₹1 lakh for the subsequent violation. In case the violation still continued, then the registration of private coaching institute shall be cancelled

Private coaching institutions in Haryana publishing misleading advertisements and false information will be punished by the state government. The state assembly on Wednesday passed the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institute Bill, 2024, for regulating private institutes providing coaching for competitive examinations for jobs and professional courses.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking in the Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking in the Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The bill said a private coaching institute violating the proposed law shall be liable for each such violation with a fine of 25,000 for the first violation and 1 lakh for the subsequent violation. In case the violation still continued, then the registration of private coaching institute shall be cancelled. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill said a need was felt to bring a law for the registration and regulation of private coaching institutions to safeguard the interest of students.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the bill, an authority under the leadership of deputy commissioner will be set up to regulate such coaching institutes. The authority will ensure compliance of provisions of the proposed law, rules and guidelines issued under it and constitute a grievance redressal cell at the district level.

“The district authority will also curb malpractices of misleading advertisement and false claims, including number of students selected in a particular exam by a private coaching institute. It will inspect either suo motu or upon complaint, any record of a private coaching institute,” the bill said.

The bill said every private coaching institute established before the commencement of this Act shall get itself registered within three months from the date of commencement of this Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On