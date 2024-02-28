Haryana: Bill to fine pvt coaching institutes publishing false info

Private coaching institutions in Haryana publishing misleading advertisements and false information will be punished by the state government. The state assembly on Wednesday passed the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institute Bill, 2024, for regulating private institutes providing coaching for competitive examinations for jobs and professional courses. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking in the Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The bill said a private coaching institute violating the proposed law shall be liable for each such violation with a fine of ₹25,000 for the first violation and ₹1 lakh for the subsequent violation. In case the violation still continued, then the registration of private coaching institute shall be cancelled. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill said a need was felt to bring a law for the registration and regulation of private coaching institutions to safeguard the interest of students.

As per the bill, an authority under the leadership of deputy commissioner will be set up to regulate such coaching institutes. The authority will ensure compliance of provisions of the proposed law, rules and guidelines issued under it and constitute a grievance redressal cell at the district level.

“The district authority will also curb malpractices of misleading advertisement and false claims, including number of students selected in a particular exam by a private coaching institute. It will inspect either suo motu or upon complaint, any record of a private coaching institute,” the bill said.

The bill said every private coaching institute established before the commencement of this Act shall get itself registered within three months from the date of commencement of this Act.