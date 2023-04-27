Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP gets new office bearers in Haryana

BJP gets new office bearers in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 27, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Renu Dabla and Ishwar Palaka have been inducted as secretaries while Hukum Chand Yadav from Rewari, former Nilokheri MLA Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi, former Rohtak district chief Ajay Bansal and Rakesh Sharma have been inducted into the state executive committee.

The Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Pataudi MLA Satya Parkash as the state vice-president while Sunita Dangi was made the women body’s state chief, replacing Sumitra Chauhan, who was inducted into the state executive committee.

The Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Pataudi MLA Satya Parkash as the state vice-president while Sunita Dangi was made the women body’s state chief, replacing Sumitra Chauhan, who was inducted into the state executive committee. (REUTERS)
The Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Pataudi MLA Satya Parkash as the state vice-president while Sunita Dangi was made the women body’s state chief, replacing Sumitra Chauhan, who was inducted into the state executive committee. (REUTERS)

Renu Dabla and Ishwar Palaka have been inducted as secretaries while Hukum Chand Yadav from Rewari, former Nilokheri MLA Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi, former Rohtak district chief Ajay Bansal and Rakesh Sharma have been inducted into the state executive committee.

BJP state chief OP Dhankra also changed three district presidents and appointed Pritam Chauhan as new president of Rewari district, Daya Ram Yadav (Mahendergarh) and Ranbir Dhaka of Rohtak.

Moreover, four district observers were also appointed. They are Mukesh Gaur (Rewari), Dharambir Mirzapur (Jind), Jawahar Saini of Sonepat and Sandeep Joshi of Panipat. These appointments are significant ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls and state assembly elections.

OP Dhankar said the new team will strengthen the organisation of the party and ensure BJP forms a government at national level and Haryana too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out