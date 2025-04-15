Haryana: BJP pushed state into abyss: Hooda

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the previous Haryana governments of providing jobs either for money or on recommendations from leaders, former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda hit back, saying instead of making such taunts, the Prime Minister should throw light how his government Haryana “pushed the state from the number one rank into the abyss”. “What steps his government in Haryana is taking to fill lakhs of vacant posts?” Hooda asked. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda (HT file)

Interacting with mediapersons in Jind after paying tribute to BR Ambedkar, Hooda said the state government should address the issues, like “increasing” unemployment, “deteriorating” law and order situation and “falling” level of development.

The former chief minister said the BJP government had betrayed the employees working through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited by not extending their contract and sacking them. “Before the Haryana assembly polls last year, the BJP had promised to not sack these employees and give them job security,” the former CM said.

Earlier in the day, Hooda participated in various programmes to pay tributes to BR Ambedkar. Hooda said Babasaheb had given the basic mantra — ‘Be educated, stay organised, struggle’ — to society.

He said the country and society can progress only by following Ambedkar’s ideas. Hooda said his father late Ranbir Singh Hooda also served as a member of the Constituent Assembly (that framed the Constitution) under Ambedkar’s chairmanship. “The Constitution holds the signature of BR Ambedkar along with my father and this gives us special personal attachment with the Constitution and memories related to Babasaheb,” he added.

He urged the government to increase moisture content limit in wheat to 14% from 12% to give relief to farmers.