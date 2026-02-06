Haryana: BJP workers protest Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Union minister Ravneet Bittu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers staged a protest in Panchkula on Thursday by burning an effigy of leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi at Geeta Chowk in Sector 5. The demonstration was held in protest against the alleged use of derogatory language by Rahul Gandhi against BJP MP and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu inside parliament. The demonstration was held in protest against the alleged use of derogatory language by Rahul Gandhi against BJP MP and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu inside parliament. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During the protest, BJP workers raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, demanding an apology and his resignation. The protesters accused the Congress leader of lowering the dignity of Parliament through his remarks and termed them an insult to democratic values.

BJP leaders said the protest in Panchkula was part of a nationwide agitation, as the party organised similar demonstrations across the country to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s comments. Party representatives stated that such remarks against a sitting Union minister were unacceptable and reflected what they called the Congress party’s disrespectful attitude towards parliamentary institutions.

The protest saw the participation of several senior BJP leaders, including chief minister’s media advisor Praveen Atre, former mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, state vice-president Banto Kataria, etc. Women leaders and youth representatives were also present in large numbers.

The BJP leaders reiterated their demand for strict action and said the party would continue its protests until an apology is issued.