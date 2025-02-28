Haryana board exams: Rampant cheating on Day 1, 2 officials relieved of duties

The first day of the Class 12 Haryana board exams was marred by widespread cheating, with 37 cases reported across multiple districts. As a result, two exam superintendents were relieved of their duties for negligence. A boy jumping the wall of a government school in Nuh’s Mewat on Thursday. (Video grab)

In several districts, including Nuh, Sonepat, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri, people were seen scaling school walls to pass chits to students. Videos from exam centres showed individuals throwing answer slips inside classrooms while others solved the question paper outside. The cheating began just 20 minutes after the English exam started, with police stationed at the centers reportedly failing to intervene.

Additionally, the English question paper was leaked at a government school in Palwal, with another incident reported from a senior secondary school in Tapkan village, Nuh. In one case, a man used a ladder to pass chits at a government school in Nuh, while in Sonepat’s Jatwara village, youths were seen answering the paper just 50 metres away from an exam centre.

A senior board official acknowledged the cheating incidents across various districts. However, when questioned about the situation in Nuh, district education officer (DEO) Ajit Singh stated that he was away in Panchkula for a meeting but assured that strict measures were in place to prevent malpractice.

An official Haryana board spokesperson confirmed that two exam superintendents—Arshad Hussain (Jamalgarh Government School) and Parveen (Panhera Khurd Government School)—were relieved for negligence. FIRs have also been registered against exam superintendents and teachers involved in the paper leak cases in Palwal and Tapkan.