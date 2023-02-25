Haryana board exams: Section 144 to be imposed around examination centres

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose Section-144 of the CrPC (prohibiting assembly of four or more people in an area) around all the examination centres to ensure fair and cheating-free conduct of the secondary and senior secondary examination.

The control room is being set up at the Board of School Education headquarters in Bhiwani, and six control rooms at the district level. (HT FIle)

The examination to be conducted by the Haryana school education board will be held from February 27 to March 28 in 1,476 centres across the state.

The CS directed the DCs that adequate police arrangements should be made two hours before the commencement of the examination to prevent external interference at the examination centres and that photostat shops around the examination centres will remain closed during the examination.

Kaushal directed the DCs to ensure the repair work, if any, of boundary walls of schools and windows of classrooms, apart from an adequate arrangement of furniture for the candidates appearing in the examination.

He said media entry should be prohibited inside the examination centres. He said that around 302 flying squads have been constituted to check cheating and other irregularities.

It was apprised in the meeting that the control room is being set up at the Board of School Education headquarters in Bhiwani, and six control rooms at the district level. During the examination, the board will maintain a vigil through the control room at all the examination centres of the state.