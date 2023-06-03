Haryana board inks MoU with IB to train school teachers

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Baccalaureate (IB) to enhance the quality of education. Under the agreement, some teachers from government and non-government schools will be trained and appointed as master trainers. After the agreement with the IB, now the certificates of the BSEH will also be signed by the Swiss Board. (ANI file)

The collaboration will provide government school students access to the mode of teaching adopted by the teachers at international schools, said BSEH chairman VP Yadav, who apprised chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar about various activities of the board.

He said IB is a global leader in international education and that under the agreement, four programmes will be conducted on pilot basis in 20 schools in the first phase.

After the agreement with the IB, now the certificates of the BSEH will also be signed by the Swiss Board. He said earlier, the students of Haryana had to face problems at the international level for pursuing higher education. But now, students of the state will be able to easily get admission in international schools and colleges, as the IB is recognised by almost all national and international technical education councils and other organisations, Yadav informed Khattar.