Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana board to conduct HTET exam on December 2, 3

Haryana board to conduct HTET exam on December 2, 3

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 14, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Board chairman VP Yadav said the examination for the post graduate teacher (PGT) will be conducted on December 2

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday announced to hold Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) from December 2 to 3 for three levels.

The exams for the post of primary teacher and trained graduate teacher will be held on December 3. (HT File Photo)

Board chairman VP Yadav said the examination for the post graduate teacher (PGT) will be conducted on December 2 and the exams for the post of primary teacher and trained graduate teacher will be held on December 3.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A candidate must hold a B.Ed degree or an equivalent degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university to meet the eligibility criteria for PGT.

However, graduate degree in the subject concerned and BEd is required for TGT and the candidates should have passed senior secondary with at least 50% marks or appeared in the final year of 2 years diploma in elementary education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007 for primary teacher.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP