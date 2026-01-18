Haryana, British Columbia explore cooperation in clean energy, tech

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday held a meeting with a high-level delegation led by British Columbia premier David Eby. An official spokesperson said the interaction focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration across key sectors and strengthening state–province level cooperation between Haryana and British Columbia. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini

Saini said the state government attaches great importance to the state–province partnerships, which play a vital role in deepening India–Canada relations and strengthening economic, technological and people-to-people ties. He said that such engagements help translate shared democratic values into practical cooperation and long-term collaboration.

Saini said that British Columbia is among Canada’s most progressive provinces, with notable achievements in clean energy, technology, logistics and sustainable development. Haryana, the CM said, is one of India’s leading industrial and investment destinations, with strong capabilities in automobiles, electronics, IT services, agri-processing, logistics and renewable energy. He said that the complementary strengths of both regions offer significant scope for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The spokesperson said discussions were held regarding collaboration in technology and digital sectors, including IT services, digital platforms and AI-based solutions, alongside cooperation in the agri-food and food processing sector, focusing on value-added agriculture, cold-chain infrastructure, food safety standards and export promotion.

The chief minister drew attention to British Columbia’s expertise in clean technologies, its forward-looking environmental policies, strong innovation ecosystems, and the strategic importance of the Port of Vancouver as a Pacific trade gateway. These strengths, he said, aligned closely with Haryana’s vision for sustainable industrial growth and expansion of global trade linkages.

Referring to trade relations, Saini said that India–Canada bilateral trade, currently valued at around USD 9 billion annually, has substantial potential for expansion. He said that Haryana–Canada trade is steadily increasing in engineering goods, auto components, IT services and processed food products, and British Columbia can serve as an important platform for further enhancing Haryana’s exports to Canada.

Saini highlighted the growing presence of Canadian companies in India, including CGI, Brookfield, SNC-Lavalin, BlackBerry, Apotex, Sun Life, Manulife, Royal Bank of Canada and Scotiabank. He said Haryana has emerged as a key hub for Canadian businesses, with companies such as Sun Life Global Solutions (Gurugram), Brookfield India REIT and SOTI Inc. having a strong presence in the state.

CM digitally releases ₹858 crore for welfare schemes

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday digitally released ₹858 crore under multiple welfare schemes including ₹659 crores for farmers.

An official spokesperson said a sum of ₹461.75 crore was released as incentive to about 5.54 lakh farmers who did not burn crop residue, ₹85.10 crore as subsidy for 9,885 crop residue management machines provided to farmers. ₹75.54 crore as incentive to 31,605 farmers adopting direct seeding of rice, ₹15.75 crore to 13,500 farmers under the Mera Pani – Meri Virasat scheme for the Kharif season 2025–26. ₹20 crore as price difference compensation to 4,073 farmers engaged in potato and cauliflower cultivation,under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

The spokesperson said a sum of ₹181 crore was transferred into bank accounts of about 8.63 eligible women beneficiaries.

Saini said the government released the third instalment of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana and an amount of ₹181 crore was directly transferred into the bank accounts of 8,63,918 eligible women beneficiaries. With today’s release, a total of ₹441 crore has been disbursed so far in three instalments to eligible women under the scheme, Saini said.

The government also released ₹18.56 crore as gas cylinder refill subsidy under the Har Ghar–Har Grihini Yojana. The amount was credited directly into the bank accounts of 6,08,842 women beneficiaries. Under this scheme, eligible women are assured a gas cylinder every month at a subsidised cost of ₹500. The subsidy released today pertains to the month of October 2025, and the subsidy amounts for November and December 2025 will be released shortly.