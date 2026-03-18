Haryana budget session: CM defends spendings on anniversary celebrations of great personalities

Defending the state government’s spending on celebrating birth anniversaries of great personalities, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said calling it unnecessary expenditure or a scam was disrespectful to these great personalities. Referring to Congress MLA, Raghuvir Singh Kadian’s statement in the House, the CM asked the Congress MLA if he believed the government should be spending less. (HT Photo for representation)

The CM who was replying to the discussion on budget estimates for 2026-27 said that societies draw guidance from its history, traditions, and great personalities, which shape its future. “Keeping this in view, the government launched the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana in 2022. Under this scheme, a total of 21 birth anniversaries of great personalities were celebrated at the state level with full dignity and respect during 2025–26, with an expenditure of ₹10.72 crore. The objective of these events was to inspire society through the ideas, struggles, and ideals of those great personalities who contributed significantly to nation-building,’’ the CM said.

Referring to Congress MLA, Raghuvir Singh Kadian’s statement in the House, the CM asked the Congress MLA if he believed the government should be spending less, then he should specify the spendings on which anniversary celebrations should be curtailed.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition Congress MLAs who were not present in the House when he spoke, the CM said that Congress MLAs has a habit of levelling allegations and then running away from discussion. He said the allegations made by the Congress on streets are repeated in the House. “It is unfortunate that instead of having a constructive debate, Congress chooses to walk out every time. Opposition has neither read the budget seriously nor understood the provisions made for development. Thus, they are is in no position to hold any meaningful discussion. Such conduct exposes the opposition’s lack of seriousness,’’ he said.

Saini listed several personalities whose anniversaries were celebrated, including Prajapati Jayanti, Guru Gorakhnath Ji, Bhagwan Vishwakarma Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Ji, Dhanna Bhagat, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Bhagwan Parshuram, Ahilya Bai Holkar, Sant Kabir Jayanti, Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti etc.

The CM said that honouring great personalities is not related to any one party or ideology, but reflects respect for the shared heritage of society. “Today, the youth and new generation are drawing inspiration from the lives of these icons through such programmes. Therefore, calling it unnecessary expenditure or a scam is also disrespectful to these great personalities.” the CM said.

Saini clarified that no CAG report has been received by the government where objections have been raised or irregularity regarding expenditure on these celebrations has been pointed out.

Responding to the mining issue raised by Congress MLA, BB Batra, the CM said that no accident has been reported since the suspension of Dadam mine in May 2022. He informed that earlier, in compliance with directions of the Tribunal in case OA No. 169/2020 (Kuldeep vs State of Haryana), a six-member inquiry committee was constituted on July 20, 2021, under the chairmanship of retired high court judge Pritampal to conduct independent and fair investigation.

“After an incident in Dadam mine on January 1, 2022, in which six people lost their lives, the NGT took suo motu cognizance and constituted an eight-member committee. Subsequently, on January 18, 2022, another committee headed by SS Prasad was formed to investigate the matter,” the CM said.

Saini said the committee submitted its report based on departmental records, field inspections, technical facts, and expert opinions. The Prasad Committee, in its report dated September 16, 2022, made five key recommendations. It observed that as per the mining plan, the leaseholder was required to maintain a slope of at least 70 degrees and create benches of 10 meters width and 10 meters height. However, contour mapping by the director, mines and geology, Haryana found slopes between 75 to 80 degrees, and the required benches were not created. These violations led to excess extraction of minerals, and the committee recommended imposing penalties after assessing the excess extraction, he told the House.

Saini said that a departmental committee, during its inspection on July 21, 2022, assessed 6,67,537 metric tonnes of illegal mining. The illegal mining area was found to be 6,019.5 square yards, while Bhiwani deputy commissioner reported encroachment over 6,732 square yards, leaving a difference of 712.5 square yards to be resolved.

The CM said that about 5.45 hectares area has been identified as highly sensitive, where mining should be carried out only after implementing corrective measures suggested by the directorate general of mines safety, Ghaziabad. He added that blasting activities cause vibrations leading to instability in loose rocks, and further investigation on this aspect is required. A robust monitoring mechanism is also necessary for environmental safety.

He said that out of the five recommendations, three related to environmental clearance and two to illegal mining. He added that based on the reports submitted by the committee headed by Justice (retd) Pritampal on March 25, 2022, and the eight-member committee on April 1, 2022, show-cause notices have already been issued to the concerned firm by the NGT.