Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

STRAP: Ruling BJP-JJP combine is grappling with internal conflicts

The budget session of Haryana assembly, beginning Friday, is set to be a stormy affair with Congress, the principal Opposition party in the House announcing to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government.

Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker on Friday.

“The speaker will decide when the House will discuss the motion and vote on it,” Hooda said.

The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts. A number of BJP and JJP MLAs, and independents supporting the government are worried and unhappy with the way the farmers’ agitation on the three farm laws has lingered on.

Firebrand state home minister Anil Vij, a perpetual rebel, has given enough fodder to the Opposition by making sweeping statements about the lack of control of director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on his officers and the law and order situation.

In fact, Vij’s continuous demand for ousting the DGP despite chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar approving the extension of the latter’s tenure and supporting his continuation even after Vij’s plea for his replacement, has brought out the simmering differences between the two.

“Does the Opposition need to say anything more? The government itself is admitting to its failures on the law and order situation,’’ said Hooda.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said that BJP-JJP cabinet lacks capability and coordination. “Personal agenda, and not public interest, dictate the functioning of this coalition,” Hooda said.

Referring to the increasing debt liability, the former CM said the ruling coalition lives by the adage of ‘karza lo ghee piyo, marne ke baad kisne dekha hai’ (Take loans and lead a good life. No one can ask for payback of loans after one dies).”

“The lack of cohesion in the ruling combine can affect the floor co-ordination of the treasury benches in tackling a geared up the Opposition,” he said.

Hooda said they also plan to bring adjournment and calling attention motions to draw attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people in state. “We seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams,” he said.

He added that the slogan of 75% reservation in private jobs was the biggest fraud with the youth of Haryana as the government has provided an exemption clause in the law for the employers.