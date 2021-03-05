IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they also plan to bring an adjournment motion to draw the attention of the government to multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they also plan to bring an adjournment motion to draw the attention of the government to multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

  • The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandiigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said on Thursday that the party will table a no-confidence against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) government in the state on Friday.

“The Speaker would decide when the House will discuss the motion and vote on it,” Hooda told mediapersons.

The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Saying that the no-trust vote will make it clear who is with the farmers, the opposition will also take on the government over unemployment, law and order and the price of cooking gas and other essential commodities.

The Congress legislature party (CLP) leader said that BJP-JJP cabinet lacked capability and coordination. “The fact is that personal agendas and not public interest dictate the functioning of this coalition,’’ Hooda said.

Hooda said they also plan to bring an adjournment motion to draw the attention of the government to multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

“We will seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams,” he said.

Hooda said the slogan of 75% reservation in private jobs was the biggest fraud with the youth of Haryana because the government has provided an exemption clause in the law for employers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Akal Takht acting jathedar Harpreet Singh said adopting uncivilised and violent means to stop anyone from exercising freedom of speech and expression is inhuman. (ht file)
Akal Takht acting jathedar Harpreet Singh said adopting uncivilised and violent means to stop anyone from exercising freedom of speech and expression is inhuman. (ht file)
chandigarh news

Crackdown on dissent worrisome, dangerous: Akal Takht acting jathedar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
AMRITSAR Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said that crackdown on the people dissenting amid the farmers’ stir is worrisome and dangerous
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they also plan to bring an adjournment motion to draw the attention of the government to multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they also plan to bring an adjournment motion to draw the attention of the government to multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandiigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 AM IST
  • The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ED sources said during the probe, several illegal properties of the firms involved in the scam were found to be registered in the name of accused Rajiv Rattan Dhingra
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:34 AM IST
STRAP: Ruling BJP-JJP combine is grappling with internal conflicts The budget session of Haryana assembly, beginning Friday, is set to be a stormy affair with Congress, the principal Opposition party in the House announcing to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation, faculty members from across Punjab and Chandigarh protesting at Panjab University on Thursday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation, faculty members from across Punjab and Chandigarh protesting at Panjab University on Thursday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Teachers of Panjab University were on mass casual leave and even boycotted the conduct of examinations to press for pay scales as per the 7th pay commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The FIR details that a meeting regarding the deal of the 338 square yards house was held at his office and he helped manage documents for it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
chandigarh news

Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Had stood 5th among 111 cities in 2018; now is ranked 29th among 49 cities with million+ population and 45th overall
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Chitkara International School’s virtual annual day. (HT Photo)
A still from Chitkara International School’s virtual annual day. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Around 1,800 students were divided into different groups and trained digitally by the school’s dance instructors and other staff members
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
india news

Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The health department bulletin showed 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 disease vaccine in Punjab till now while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then
READ FULL STORY
Close
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Shimla ranks first in ease of living index

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Shimla scored an aggregate 60.9 points in four broad verticals among 62 cities with a population under a million
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT Photo)
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than 50,000. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Virbhadra Singh joins Congress MLAs protesting their suspension outside Himachal assembly, urges govt to soften stand on matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP