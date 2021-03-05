Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
- The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said on Thursday that the party will table a no-confidence against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) government in the state on Friday.
“The Speaker would decide when the House will discuss the motion and vote on it,” Hooda told mediapersons.
Saying that the no-trust vote will make it clear who is with the farmers, the opposition will also take on the government over unemployment, law and order and the price of cooking gas and other essential commodities.
The Congress legislature party (CLP) leader said that BJP-JJP cabinet lacked capability and coordination. “The fact is that personal agendas and not public interest dictate the functioning of this coalition,’’ Hooda said.
Hooda said they also plan to bring an adjournment motion to draw the attention of the government to multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
“We will seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams,” he said.
Hooda said the slogan of 75% reservation in private jobs was the biggest fraud with the youth of Haryana because the government has provided an exemption clause in the law for employers.
