Haryana budget session from February 20

The budget session of the Haryana assembly will begin here from February 20, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday. A decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday. The budget estimates are likely to presented on February 23.

CM Khattar said the budget session, planned in two parts, will begin with the governor’s address.

Following the presentation of budget estimates for 2023-24 by Khattar, who holds the finance portfolio, the House will go for a recess. In the meantime, ad-hoc committees of MLAs, constituted on the lines of the standing committees of the Parliament, will be tasked with preparing reports on demands for grants from the departments after holding discussions.

The ad-hoc committees constituted by the Speaker can consider the demands for grants and make a report thereon. However, these ad-hoc committees are not mandated to suggest anything of the nature of cut motions. According to the procedure devised for the budgetary process by Lok Sabha, the motions to reduce the amounts of demands for grants are called cut motions. The object of a cut motion is to draw the attention of the House to the matter specified therein.

The MLAs, in their personal capacity, though can move a cut motion during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, the CM, during a press conference, said since a provision has been made in the Union Budget for setting up Unity Malls by the states, Haryana will take this initiative. As per the Union budget, Unity Malls can be set up in their state capital or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital for promotion and sale of their district’s product and other handicraft products.

Nod to amend Rule 56 of Haryana Civil Services (Pay) Rules

The cabinet approved a proposal to amend Rule 56 in the Haryana Civil Services (Pay) Rules 2016. As per the amendment, 50% of the last drawn pay shall be worked out and rounded to next rupee for the fixation of the pay of a person who has availed the benefit under the contributory provident fund or defined contributory pension scheme at the time of retirement and has been reemployed in any department. The figure so worked out shall be treated as pension for the purpose of fixation of pay of each re-employed person, an official spokesperson said.

Job on compassionate grounds for martyrs’ wife

Haryana council of ministers on Thursday approved a proposal to provide compassionate appointment to Mamta Rawat, wife of Pulwama martyr Koushal Kumar Rawat, on Group-D posts under the martyr policy. The appointment will be given under the martyr policy of May 30, 2014, and September 28, 2018, by giving age relaxation as an exceptional case, an official spokesperson said. Rawat was martyred on February 14, 2019, in a terrorist attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Lethpora, Awantipora, district Pulwama (J&K).

Ayush to be a separate department

The cabinet approved a proposal to include the Ayush department in the business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974, as a separate department by unbundling it from the health, medical education and research departments. An official spokesperson said the Union government is setting up a National Institute of Ayurveda at Panchkula and a Post Graduate Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Education & Research at Devarkhana, Jhajjar, in coordination with the directorate of Ayush, Haryana. The Union government is also supporting Haryana to establish a 50-bed integrated Ayush Hospital at Mayyar in Hisar, a Government Unani College and Hospital at Akera in Nuh and a Government Homoeopathic College and Hospital at Chandpura in Ambala Cantt. Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, has also been established to strengthen the Ayush education and research in the state of Haryana. The cabinet also approved the inclusion of the foreign cooperation department in the business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974.

Fee of deemed medical universities will not be regulated by Haryana law

The cabinet rescinded its earlier decision of bringing certain private medical institutions and deemed universities under the purview of Haryana private health sciences educational institutions (Regulation of admission, fixation of fee and maintenance of educational standards) Act, 2012. An official spokesperson said the decision has been taken as many private medical institutions and deemed universities were governed as per law or regulations under which they were established. The department of medical education and research will continue to regulate the fee of the institutions affiliated to Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. However the fee of other private institutions will be regulated as per the provision of the respective Acts under which they were set up.

Nod to amend wildlife dept recruitment rules

The cabinet has given nod to amend Haryana wildlife preservation department, state ministerial, executive and miscellaneous (Group-C) service rules, 1998. The minimum physical standards for recruitment of wildlife inspectors are not prescribed under these rules. The physical standards are prescribed for recruitment of wildlife guards, but the provision of walking test is not mentioned in the rules and there is also no such provision for female candidates. Therefore, amendments have been made, an official spokesperson said. As per the amendments, now the minimum physical standard for males is height 168 cms, chest unexpanded 79 cms and chest expanded 84 cms. For females, the height is 155 cms. The walking test of 25 kms for males and 14 kms for females will have to be completed in four hours.

Change in scope of ROB at Pinjore-Baddi section

The cabinet accorded approval to a proposal about change of scope of road over bridge and the approaches in lieu of existing level crossing at Pinjore-Baddi section. The state government will bear the additional cost. An official spokesperson said with the construction of this ROB, heavy traffic from Pinjore, Ambala and Chandigarh going to the industrial area of Baddi, Nalagarh etc will get a big relief from traffic jams caused due to the routine closure of level crossing on the National Highway. After construction of ROB on viaducts, the local shopkeepers will have enough space to carry out their commercial work and pedestrians will also be able to approach the other side of the market by crossing the ROB. This will also help the local traffic to move smoothly. Meanwhile, the cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding amendment in departmental financial rules.

