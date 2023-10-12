Haryana cabinet amends affordable plotted housing policy

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday amended the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) Affordable Plotted Housing Policy-2016 for the medium and low potential towns.

An official spokesperson said the amendment was done as medium and low potential towns showed preference for plotted colonies over group housing. However, it was observed that these towns, on account of being small, had limited growth points.

As per the amendment, if the total DDJAY licensed area of a town is less than 10% of the total area of the residential zone (excluding the area under the existing town) of the final development plan of the respective town, then there will be a cap of 60% on the net planned area for allowing DDJAY licences in each sector till it reaches 5% and cap of 50% on net planned area till it reaches 10%.

The spokesperson said as and when the limit of 10% area of the residential zone of the final development plan is breached, the cap of 40% of the net planned area residential area in a sector for DDJAY licences shall become immediately applicable.

