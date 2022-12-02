Haryana cabinet approves anti-conversion rules

The Cabinet accorded approval to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022, for implementing the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, also called the anti-conversion law.

An official spokesperson said the rules have been framed to achieve the objectives and to carry out the provisions of the anti-conversion law. In the absence of procedural provisions, the purpose of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act cannot be carried out. The Act was enacted by the state legislature earlier this year with an objective to provide for prevention of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or fraudulent means or by concealing his religion with intention to marry.

Approves leasing of land to Union health ministry

The cabinet also approved leasing of about 210-acre land to the Union ministry of health and family welfare for 99 years at ₹1 per acre per year for establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra in Rewari district of Haryana.

Nod to new Haryana Atmanirbhar textile policy

The cabinet approved the new Haryana Atmanirbhar textile policy 2022-25. The estimated budget for the policy is ₹1,500 crore with capping for capital incentive cases.

Draft of Haryana Administrative Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 2022

The cabinet approved the draft of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 2022. After the amendment, a procedure of e-filing has been added in the draft of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal (Procedure) Rules and the sitting of the tribunal in Panchkula has also been mentioned, the spokesperson said.

Additional land to a martyr’s mother

The Cabinet approved a proposal of gram panchayat Mohna in block Ballabhgarh, Faridabad to grant permission for gifting a 200 square yard plot to Leela Devi, mother of Kargil martyr Virender Kumar. The gram panchayat will gift the said land out of its land in shamilat deh. An official spokesperson said that Virender Kumar, a resident of Mohna, was martyred in the Kargil War in 1999.

To recruit 205 Ayush doctors through HPSC

The cabinet decided that 205 Ayush doctors will be recruited through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). An official spokesperson said 175 posts of ayurvedic medical officer, four posts of resident physician, Unani physician, ayurvedic physician, eight posts of Unani medical officer and 18 posts of homeopathic medical officer will be filled. Earlier, it was decided that the recruitment of Ayush doctors would be taken out of the HPSC purview.

Draft of vehicle scrappage policy

The cabinet approved the draft of vehicle scrappage policy to encourage the scrapping of vehicles which have attained the critical age, 10 years in case of petrol vehicles. A spokesperson said diesel vehicles which have completed the critical age of 10 years and petrol vehicles completing 15 years shall be scrapped. An incentive-based system will be introduced to facilitate the phasing out of unfit vehicles. Furthermore, disincentives will be utilised to make use of old unfit vehicles a costly affair.

Other key decisions

Amendment in the policy for regularisation of illegal sub-division of plots, fresh sub-division of plots in town planning schemes, rehabilitation schemes and improvement trust schemes situated in the municipal areas of Haryana.

For ensuring effective round-the-clock operations and availability of the Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) across the state, the state government will soon be recruiting 1,500 drivers, as envisaged in Section 21 of the Haryana Police Act, 2007, through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) for one year. The proposal was approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet approved the proposal to amend the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1975. As per the proposed amendment, a new clause 3E shall be inserted in the law to make members entitled to driver allowance at the rate of ₹20,000 per month. Also, the members entitled to secretarial allowance will get ₹20,000 per month. At present, a member is entitled to secretarial allowance at the rate of ₹15,000 per mensem.

The cabinet on Thursday approved amendments in the law to facilitate appointment of a secretary-rank officer as chief executive officers of the Gurugram and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authorities. At present, only a principal secretary-rank officer can be appointed as CEO of the two authorities.

Nod to land partnership policy

For supporting landowners who are in need of immediate liquidity and cannot wait for their share from land pooling project, the Haryana government is set to introduce the Haryana Land Partnership Policy-2022. A decision to this regard was taken in the meeting of council of minister. An official spokesperson said while e-Bhoomi and land pooling policy have become preferred land aggregation tools of the state government, the Land Partnership Policy provides a new option. This policy provides for any department or development agency to publish an expression of interest for requisition of land in response to which land owners and aggregators can offer their lands. The development agency will pay collector rate of lands to the land owners and aggregators. During the course of development of the project the land owners are offered 50% profits out of the running revenue.

