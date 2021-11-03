Haryana cabinet approves OTS scheme to resolve issues in mining sector

The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to resolve issues pertaining to the mining sector in the state.

In order to undertake mining in the state, a number of approvals are required from different agencies, departments and authorities.

As a large number of roadblocks in mining sector were found, the state government decided to amend a section of the rules after discussions with the stakeholders in order to ensure smooth mining with bare minimum litigation, an official spokesperson said.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, decided to resolve at least eight issues under the OTS scheme.

‘Samadhan se Vikas’

The Haryana cabinet approved revised ‘Samadhan se Vikas’ scheme to enable recovery of long-pending EDC dues. The scheme was formulated to enable recovery of EDC dues and was approved by the council of ministers on July 6, 2020.

An amount of ₹1,130 crore has been recovered under this policy till September 30, 2021. As of now, approximately ₹14,933 crore EDC is outstanding with the coloniser/developers. Of these outstanding dues, ₹7,965 crore is principal amount, ₹1,606 crore is interest amount and ₹5,361 crore is penal interest amount.

The scheme was not extended after September 30, 2021, the spokesperson said.

Tax relief to buses of NCR states

The cabinet also exempted stage-carriage buses owned by state transport undertakings of the National Capital Region (NCR) states (Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi) from the liability of paying Motor Vehicle Tax (MVT) under reciprocal common transport agreement.

It will promote seamless movement of stage carriage buses owned by the state transport undertakings of the NCR states operating in NCR districts of Haryana as per the state’s carriage permit granted by the said NCR states under the reciprocal agreement.

Rate of land to be fixed

The cabinet accorded approval to a policy under which market rate of land in state will be fixed for all departments, boards, corporations, panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

In the absence of clear guidelines, the government departments were facing difficulties in transferring their unutilised lands of minor nature, including its abandoned paths, etc to private bodies.

Powers delegated to CM

The cabinet also approved the proposal of the excise and taxation department regarding delegation of power of council of ministers to the chief minister for the next six months under the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

Keeping in view the need for amendment of rules, tax rates and other provisions related to GST, it is necessary to delegate the powers of the council of ministers to the CM, an official spokesperson said.

GMDA rules

The cabinet gave nod to framing rules under Section 56 of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Act, 2017.

This will enable the GMDA to make appointments to the posts by direct recruitment, through deputation and promotion to 100 Group-A and 32 Group-B posts.

Nod to amend service rules

In a bid to bring uniformity in the minimum qualification for the post of pharmacist, the Haryana cabinet gave nod to amend Haryana health department pharmacists (Group-C) Service Rules, 1998. The minimum qualification for the post of pharmacist and nomenclature will be amended under these rules.

Now, the academic qualification and experience for direct recruitment as pharmacy officer will be 10+2 with science (physics and chemistry), bachelors in pharmacy (four-year degree) or bachelors in pharmacy (practice) or pharma-D (six-year degree) from Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rothak or any other institution recognised by the Haryana government.

The candidate must have at least six months training as pharmacist in pharmacy, injections, dressing and indoor in a recognised hospital. The candidate should be registered as a pharmacist with the Haryana State Pharmacy Council.

The cabinet also gave nod to amend the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department Junior Engineer and ASDE (Group C) Service Rules, 2014.

In the existing rules, Beldar Class D employee having 15 years experience and eight years as Class-C along with requisite qualification are eligible for promotion to the post of JE.

The department has proposed that promotion to the post of JE civil, mechanical and electrical will be made through departmental examination along with possessing requisite qualification and reduced experience of eight years and five years to Group-D and Group-C employees, respectively.

VAT concession extended on aviation fuel

The Haryana cabinet has accorded approval to rationalise VAT on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The concessional rate of 1% VAT on ATF was applicable on UDAAN flights under the regional connectivity scheme for three years from August 1, 2018.

A meeting was held between the Union minister of civil aviation and the Haryana chief minister on October 13 in which it was decided to extend 1% concessional rates of VAT on all passenger flights in Haryana to boost connectivity and tourism across country.

Accordingly, the cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend 1% concessional rate to all passenger flights for a period of three years. It was also decided to levy 1% concessional VAT on ATF for MRO-related activities and in adventure activities.

