Haryana cabinet approves uniform mineral transit fee

The Haryana Council of Ministers on Friday approved a uniform rate of inter-state mineral transit fee levied on all mineral laden vehicles entering Haryana. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chairs a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Also, the rate of royalty levied on stone, boulder and gravel which was increased by the Council of Ministers on June 26 from ₹45 to ₹100 per metric tonne was reduced to ₹80 per metric tonne. Royalty means dues payable to the land owner (the state government) for mining rights.

An official spokesperson said now all vehicles entering Haryana and laden with minerals will have to pay a fee of ₹80 per metric tonne irrespective of the destination or point of consumption of the minerals transported. The fee will be deposited through the departmental web portal.

The Council of Ministers on Friday also approved the omission of clause 17 in first schedule ie in case of mining lease granted under Rule 10 on application for associated minor mineral to the lease holders of major mineral, the rate of royalty for said minor mineral shall be 25% over and above the rates applicable for the mineral as specified in the columns above. The spokesperson said the state government’s priority is to prevent illegal mining and ensure efficient mineral transportation monitoring.

The Council of Ministers also approved the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Services) Rules, 2025, while Haryana Cabinet gave nod to increasing government guarantee from ₹25 crore to ₹35 crore for the grant of loan to Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam (HBCEWSKN) from National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC).

A government spokesperson said that the Nigam is yet to cover the pending 979 beneficiaries belonging to minority communities during 2024-25 fiscal and the targeted 3,000 beneficiaries for the current financial year. To avail loan from the NMDFC in order to complete the said target, the limit of guarantee to be given to NMDFC on behalf of the HBCEWSKN has been increased from ₹25 crore to ₹35 crore.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in the Group- B service rules of Haryana Women and Child Development Department. The amendments include updates in post nomenclature, pay scales, educational qualifications, and the inclusion of newly created posts in the departmental service rules. The posts of child development project officer (female) and programme officer (female) have been officially renamed as women and child development project officer (female) and district programme officer (female), respectively, as per earlier government notifications.

In addition, Rule 14 of the departmental service rules, 1997 has been updated to replace references to the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1987 with the revised 2016 rules.

VAT reduced on aviation turbine fuel 1% from 20%

The Council of Ministers on Friday gave its approval to prescribe concessional rate of value added tax (VAT) at the rate of 1% in place of 20% on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sold at all airports across the state to promote regional air connectivity and allied aviation activities. An official spokesperson said the revised notification aligned with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s UDAN scheme and the tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2017.

New policy for granting easement rights pertaining to revenue rastas

A new policy for granting easement rights pertaining to revenue rastas was approved for accessing and continuing services between the land parcels, enabling optimal use of sites under the same ownership, while ensuring that the usage of revenue rasta will not face hindrance or restrictions,” said an official spokesperson.

Extension of medical facilities for MLAs, family members and recipients of family pension

An amendment in the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Rules, 1988. The amendment aims to extend the medical facilities currently admissible to every MLA for themselves, their family members and to the recipients of the family pension as well, was approved.

Haryana Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2025

The Council of Ministers approved the Haryana Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2025. These rules have been framed in accordance with the model draft received from the Registrar General of India to bring the state’s registration system in line with the latest national standards.

Redressal of the grievances of allottees of Panchkula agro-mall

A proposal regarding redressal of the grievances of allottees of Panchkula agro-mall was approved. An official spokesperson said the allottees will be offered interest at the rate of 7% on the amount paid for the delayed period in delivery of the possession. Further, the amount to be charged will be calculated from the date of delivery of the possession till the actual realisation along with interest as per provisions of Vivadon Ka Samadhan-II policy.

Relief for plot allottees of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board

In a relief to the plot allottees of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), the Haryana government has decided that in cases where no dues certificates (NDCs) have been issued or conveyance deeds executed but the plot and property management software reflected a balance amount, only the pending principal amount as on the date of issuance of NDC or execution of conveyance deed will be recovered. Interest and penal interest in such cases will be waived off, an official spokesperson said.