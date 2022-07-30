Haryana cabinet meet: Ex facto nod to revised ex gratia for disabled soldiers, martyrs’ kin

Haryana cabinet on Friday gave ex-facto approval to a revised policy and instructions regarding payment of ex gratia grant to families and disabled personnel of Army, Navy and Air Force.

As per the chief minister’s October 21, 2021 announcement, Haryana has increased the rates of ex gratia grants on the basis of disability percentage to the disabled personnel of the armed forces (army, navy and air force), the soldiers killed or disabled in war, in the operational area, terrorist activities and natural calamities etc.

The revised ex gratia amount of ₹35 lakh is being given to the disabled armed forces personnel in case of disability (75% and above)---up from earlier ₹15 lakh that was being given to the eligible persons.

Similarly, in case of disability (50 to 74%) and (25 to 49%), an ex-gratia amount of ₹25 lakh and 15 lakh respectively is being given to the personnel. Earlier, this amount was ₹10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively.

Motor vehicle tax penalty

In a relief to vehicle owners in Haryana, the state government has decided to rationalise and modify the penalty rates of Motor Vehicles Tax to be levied on different categories of motor vehicles in the state.

After the rationalisation, where the tax due in respect of any motor vehicle has not been paid by the owner or the person having possession or control thereof, within the specified time, then in addition to payment of the tax due, such people will be liable to pay penalty at the rate to 3% per month of the tax due. The actual amount of penalty will not exceed the amount of tax due.

At present, a penalty at the rate of 0.5% per day for each day of delay on arrears of motor vehicle tax (about 15% per month) along with simple interest at the rate of 1% per month on due tax and penalty is levied.

In order to make the tax administration rational, simple and efficient, the matter was re-examined in the cabinet meeting and it was found that the quantum of the penalty is on the higher side and needs to be rationalised to ensure better tax compliance. Hence, the said rationalisation was approved by the state cabinet, an official spokesperson said.

Reservation for women in PDS shop

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Friday, decided to give 33% reservation to women while sanctioning license for price shops after approving a proposal regarding acceptance of the Haryana targeted public distribution system (licensing and control) order, 2022.

The license of fair price shops will be granted for a minimum of 300 beneficiaries ration cards and in rural areas a village will be treated as a unit for this purpose. The fair price shop license will also be issued for less than 300 ration cards of the village. The essential commodities will be distributed after biometric Aadhaar authentication under PDS through point-of-sale device at the fair price shop. Under national portability, the beneficiary will be entitled to purchase their ration from any fair price shop across the country as per their convenience. Fair-price shop services will be delivered through online or other mechanism, the spokesperson said.