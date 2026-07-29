Haryana cabinet nod to 100% tax exemption on EVs costing up to ₹30 lakh

The Haryana council of ministers on Tuesday approved a 100% motor vehicle tax exemption for new electric or battery operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos and e-rickshaws) and four-wheelers having an ex-showroom price of up to ₹30 lakh, purchased and registered in the state. Vehicles costing above ₹30 lakh will be eligible for 50% tax exemption. The council of ministers also approved a 1% rebate in motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles purchased and registered in the name of women with an ex-showroom price of up to ₹20 lakh. (HT Photo for representation)

According to an official spokesperson, the decision is intended to boost clean and sustainable transportation and fulfil the announcements made by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in 2026-27 budget estimates to provide greater incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles and accelerate transition towards cleaner and environment-friendly mobility.

The spokesperson said that Haryana at present provides a one-time 20% motor vehicle tax rebate on registration of electric/battery-operated vehicles. “The existing concession for eligible electric vehicles has been enhanced to 100 %,” the spokesperson said. However, the existing 20% one time rebate on motor vehicle tax for CNG vehicles does not change.

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 2016, under which the state government is empowered to prescribe the rates of motor vehicle tax for different categories of vehicles registered and operated in Haryana.

The spokesperson said the enhanced tax exemption is expected to significantly encourage the purchase and registration of electric vehicles in the state by making them more affordable. The initiative will also contribute to reducing vehicular emissions, curbing pollution, improving air quality and promoting environmentally sustainable transport in Haryana, the spokesperson said.

The council of ministers also approved a 1% rebate in motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles purchased and registered in the name of women with an ex-showroom price of up to ₹20 lakh. The spokesperson said that an exemption equivalent to 1% of the ex-showroom price of the vehicle will be granted in the case of new registrations of non-transport vehicles in the name of women.

The spokesperson added that providing a tax rebate will serve as an incentive for women to register vehicles in their own name, thereby encouraging their independence and greater participation in economic activities. At present, motor vehicles tax on vehicles used for personal purposes is levied on the cost of the vehicle, i.e. its ex-showroom price.