Haryana cabinet okays jobs for dependents of 18 martyrs

The Haryana Cabinet accorded approval to provide government jobs to 18 dependents of martyrs while giving relaxation in the policy on compassionate grounds. Out of 18 cases, eight were related to paramilitary forces, and 10 to armed forces. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired the cabinet meet on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Retd officers to be part of quality assurance authority

The Cabinet approved amendment in the notification of appointment of members in Quality Assurance Authority. As per the amendment in clause 4 (III) of the said notification, now retired officers may also be considered for appointment as a member of Quality Assurance Authority. The government had constituted the quality assurance authority on April 5, 2023, for the purpose of quality assurance in the engineering works implemented by the state government.

Presently, as per the notification, one member shall be appointed by the state government from amongst officers in the state government or any organisation owned and controlled by the state government of the rank of Chief Engineer or above. However, now it has been decided that a retired officer may also be considered for appointment as a member of the quality assurance authority.

Land for Sain Samaj Kalyan Sabha, Brahman Sabha

The Cabinet approved the transfer of government land measuring 1,094 square yards situated at NIT Faridabad to Sain Samaj Kalyan Sabha, Faridabad. The decision comes in response to the society’s request for the allocation of 915 square metres of land for religious and community purposes such as dharmshala and temple, under the Policy for Allotment of Government Land for Social/ Religious/ Charitable/ Community Purposes.

The collector rates of the land in question are ₹17,000/- per square yard, and it has been decided that the transfer will be made to Sain Samaj Kalyan Sabha at a concessional rate of 50% of the collector rates, amounting to a total cost of ₹93,01,890/-. The finance department has already provided its concurrence, subject to the approval of the competent authority.

The Cabinet also decided to transfer the Julana municipal committee land measuring 510 square metres to Brahman Sabha at a concessional rate of 50% of collector rate for charitable purposes.

The transfer of this land to Brahman Sabha at a concessional rate has been done as per the provisions of clause (d) of Section 62A of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973.