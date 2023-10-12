Haryana cabinet: State govt approves policy for regularising illegal commercial constructions

The cabinet also approved a policy for regularising unauthorised commercial constructions and granting fresh permission for constructing the first floor, basement or both on single-level booths, shops, and service booths allotted by municipalities or town improvement trusts within municipal limits.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Sourced)

An official spokesperson said the policy specifically applies to single-level booths, shops, and service booths allocated by municipalities or town improvement trusts. The policy facilitates the regularisation of existing unauthorised constructions, including basements and first floors, and grants fresh permissions for such constructions. For the regularisation of existing unauthorised construction of the first floor or basement or both on the booth, the policy remains in effect for applications received until March 31, 2024. Fresh permissions for constructing the first floor or basement or booth are not bound by any time limit.

The spokesperson said the policy did not apply to controlled areas requiring change of land use (CLU) permission and also excluded licensed schemes sanctioned by the town and country planning department within municipal limits. The policy excludes shops under ‘tehbazari’ or ‘khoka’ or any other temporary structures allotted by municipalities.

The spokesperson said applicants aiming to regularise illegal constructions or construct first floors or basements on single-level booths, shops, or service booths must adhere to this policy. The competent authorities responsible for processing applications are the commissioners for municipal corporations and the district municipal commissioners for municipal councils and committees.

The fee structure under this policy included a non-refundable scrutiny fee that varies based on the nature of the construction. For fresh permissions covering the first floor, basement, or both, applicants will be charged ₹10 per square metre on the proposed total built-up area. For regularisation of existing first-floor or basement constructions, the fee remains at ₹10 per square metre but applies to both the proposed and existing built-up area on the plot, including the structure at the ground floor.

The spokesperson said existing first-floor or basement constructions will be permitted without alteration. However, for fresh permissions related to first-floor or basement construction, specific guidelines have been set in place.

The municipal bodies will identify and list illegally raised constructions on single-level booths, shops, or service booths from property ID databases. Notices will be issued to owners of such constructions, directing them to submit applications for regularisation.

