Haryana: CBI court accepts closure report against ex-asst commissioner

The special judge (CBI) in Panchkula has accepted the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Rajiv Kumar Meharwal, the then assistant commissioner of Central Excise, Gurugram-I, and his wife Meena Sharma. (HT File)

The CBI had registered an FIR on January 10, 2024, under Section 120-B of the IPC and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Prior to this, a preliminary enquiry was initiated in June 2023 against the couple over allegations that they possessed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The preliminary enquiry arose from a trap case registered against Rajiv Kumar and one Sunil Sharma.

Inspector Narendra Kalwaniya of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Chandigarh, who was the complainant, informed the court that he had no objection to the acceptance of the closure report.

According to the court order, the investigation conducted by inspector Ajay Kumar of the CBI’s ACB unit, Chandigarh, found that the assets acquired by Meharwal and Sharma during the check period from April 2011 to March 2015 were not disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The CBI told the court that no offence under the PC Act was made out against the accused. In view of the findings in the closure report and the complainant’s statement, the court accepted the report on February 12.

Rajiv Kumar joined the excise and customs department as a preventive officer in Mumbai in February 1991. He was later promoted to superintendent and subsequently to assistant commissioner. At the time of the trap case, he was posted as assistant commissioner in CGST Division-III, Chandigarh.

During the investigation, the CBI examined the couple’s high-value assets, including industrial and residential plots in New Delhi and Noida, as well as luxury vehicles. The preliminary enquiry had alleged that the couple accumulated assets worth ₹2.34 crore that were disproportionate to their known income during the check period.

According to case records, Sharma started a packers and movers business in 1999, which was taken over by AGS Four Winds in 2006. In 2010, she launched another similar venture but transferred it to her brother-in-law within six to eight months. However, following a detailed probe, the CBI concluded that the allegations were not substantiated, leading to the filing and subsequent acceptance of the closure report.