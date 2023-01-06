Haryana champion in unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi

: Slamming the BJP-JJP government for increasing unemployment in Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that with 38 percent people jobless, the state is the champion in unemployment in the country.

Gandhi was addressing a rally in Panipat during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which re-entered Haryana on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh. The yatra had covered around 130 km during the first phase in Haryana from December 21-23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

“In the 21st century, Haryana is the champion in unemployment,” the Congress MP said, highlighting that with 38 percent people jobless in the state, the state is at the top in unemployment in the country.

Gandhi also attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, GST and demonetisation, accusing it of creating two Indias comprising the poor and the rich class, where 50 percent of the country’s total wealth is controlled by a few affluent people.

“The country’s population is 140 crore but only 100 richest people are controlling over 50 percent of the total wealth and resources and 20 big corporate houses have 90 percent of total corporate profit of the country. Do you see justice in it? This is the reality of Narendra Modi’s India,” Gandhi said addressing a rally on the 112th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi alleged that this government has created two Indias, one where poor and common people like farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers and unemployed youth struggle for their basic needs, while in the other one, only 100-200 people have all the luxuries and wealth, he added.

Terming the 2016 demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) as weapons to destroy small and medium businesses in the country, he said that these two decisions were the biggest attack on the financial backbone of the country.

“Panipat was a hub of micro-industries but demonetisation and GST have ruined the small and medium businesses, and this is the story of the entire country,” he added.

‘Agnipath scheme blow to Haryana youths’

Terming the Agnipath scheme as biggest blow to the youths of Haryana, which has 10 percent participation in the Indian Army, he said, “What is Agnipath policy? The BJP leaders claimed themselves as the biggest deshbhakt but the policy has exposed their reality.”

“Lakhs of army aspirants wake up at 4am to practice for their dream of joining the Indian Army to protect the tricolourm but the Agnipath policy has come as a blow to them and they are left hopeless”, he said, adding that the government used to appoint 80,000 youths, but now 75 percent of the youths selected under this policy will be sent back to their homes after basic training.

He said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is an experiment to unite the people and end hate and fear being spread in the country for the past couple of years.

“BJP raises questions on this yatra, but I want to tell them that this yatra has created a new way and there is no space for hate and anger as all participants walk together irrespective of their region and caste,” he added.

“I am opening mohabbat ki dukan in this nafrat ka bazar created by the BJP,” he said, adding that people are coming closer to each other and ending their enmity due to this yatra.

Gandhi promised to bring the Samajik Nayay Yojana under which ₹ 72,000 annually will be deposited into the bank accounts of every poor family when Congress will form the next government, he said.

Modi, Shah busy toppling govts: Kharge

Addressing the gathering, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP leaders were also busy in breaking governments of the states ruled by the Congress party by luring MLAs.

“They talk about democracy but they are busy in toppling the (state) governments formed democratically by using unfair means,” he added.

He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, accusing them of their failure to tackle the issue of inflation and unemployment.

“Modiji and Shahji are busy in elections and they have nothing to do with the sufferings of the common people of the country who are reeling under inflation and unemployment,” he said.

