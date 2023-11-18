Haryana chief secretary issues directives to check illegal mining in Aravalis

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday issued stringent directives to curb illegal mining activities in the Aravali region that spreads across Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday issued stringent directives to curb illegal mining activities in the Aravali region that spreads across Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts. (HT File Photo)

The chief secretary held a meeting in this connection with the officers from the mining and police departments. Also present in the meeting were deputy commissioners (DCs) of the three districts.

Kaushal directed them to put in place a robust surveillance system to combat illegal mining and also focus on maintaining vigilance along the areas bordering Rajasthan.

The chief secretary directed them to install CCTV cameras and also utilise drone services by hiring until the process to buy drones is completed. The DCs were also instructed to establish control rooms for continuous monitoring of illegal mining activities.

He directed the DCs to hold regular meetings with departments concerned and ensure systematic inspections of stone crusher sites. He instructed the officers to strengthen the e-rawana system across all districts, with a special emphasis on the Aravali regions.

During the meeting, Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata said that 127 vehicles have been impounded and 68 persons have been booked so far this year. He said 1 lakh saplings were planted in Aravali areas this year.

The DC of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav stated that the district administration has made adequate arrangements to check illegal mining and no such cases have been reported in recent days.

Faridabad DC Vikram reported that in last over three months nine cases of illegal mining have been registered and 36 vehicles were impounded and ₹13 lakh fine have been imposed on those involved in illegal mining activities.