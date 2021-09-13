Haryana Civil Services exam conducted amid heavy security

At least 74,978 candidates appeared for the preliminary round of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and allied examination conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) at 538 centres in 13 districts across the state on Sunday.

The exam was conducted in two shifts. The general studies paper was held from 10am to 12 noon while the CSAT paper was from 3pm to 5pm. Both papers had 100 questions each and only 33% marks are required to pass the CSAT paper but its marks are not considered in the overall result. The commission will declare the cut-off for the preliminary exam on the basis of the general studies exam. Those who clear the preliminary paper will be able to sit in the main exam, which will be followed by an interview.

Heavy security arrangements were made to ensure fair conduct of the paper and deter candidates from indulging in unfair means. An official spokesperson said jammers were installed at all centres and the paper was conducted under closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) surveillance. “Live videos from all rooms of the exam centres were monitored at the control room set up at the Panchkula office of HPSC,” the spokesperson added.

The HPSC had advertised 155 vacancies of HCS and other allied services in March and 1,48,262 candidates had applied for these posts.

The biometric attendance of all candidates was recorded through IRIS scan, while intensive frisking was also done to ensure that no candidate carries any electronic device or other material.

“The examination was conducted in a peaceful, smooth, uninterrupted and fair manner,” the spokesperson said. Senior officers of the district administration were appointed as flying squad officers for regular checking of the centres.