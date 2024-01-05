close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana class 10, 12 board exams from Feb 27

Haryana class 10, 12 board exams from Feb 27

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 05, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The officials further said that there will be four codes of question paper and 96% of questions will remain the same in all codes

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday, announced dates for board exams of classes 10 to 12. According to board officials, the exams will commence from February 27 and conclude on March 26.

According to board officials, the exams will commence from February 27 and conclude on March 26. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

“The timing of board exams will be from 12.30 to 3.30 pm. As many as 25% of questions in board exams will be of objective types and each question will carry one mark. This time digital marking will be done of answer sheets. The codes on answer sheets will be of auto mode.” the board official added.

The officials further said that there will be four codes of question paper and 96% of questions will remain the same in all codes.

