Haryana: Class 12 girl, friends caught for Sonepat man’s murder

Five days after police recovered the body of a 40-year-old man from a forest on the outskirts of a village in Sonepat district, police apprehended the victim's minor daughter, who is a student of Class 12, and her two male friends in connection with the murder.

Kundli station house officer Sethi Malik said that the girl’s friend, who is from the same village, and another friend of his took her father to the forest and stabbed him multiple times on July 30.

“We have apprehended the victim’s 17-year-old daughter and two others, including her male friend. The girl and the man, who is in his early 20s, were in a relationship and her father was against it. The girl has been sent to a safe house and the two accused, Sumit and Jaswinder, were taken on four day-remand on August 3,” the SHO said.

According to the police, the girl had asked Sumit to kill her father as he was opposed to their relationship and he would not allow their wedding.

The police have booked the girl and both the youngsters on various charges, including murder.