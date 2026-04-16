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Haryana clears 298-cr plan for afforestation

The government said that the plan combines large-scale afforestation, renewable energy adoption, wildlife protection, and community engagement, reflecting a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen Haryana’s green cover and ecological resilience

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In a major push towards ecological sustainability and climate-responsive governance, the Haryana government on Wednesday approved over 298 crore Annual Plan of Operations (APO) under Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). The plan will include plantation of over 20 lakh saplings across 1,882 hectares of land.

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity of the Shivalik hills and Aravalli Range, the government has also approved an outlay of over 33 crore for Catchment Area Treatment works in these regions. (HT Photo for representation)

The decision was taken at the Steering Committee meeting chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. The government said that the plan combines large-scale afforestation, renewable energy adoption, wildlife protection, and community engagement, reflecting a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen Haryana’s green cover and ecological resilience.

Rastogi said that the approved APO is a strategic investment in Haryana’s environmental future, underlining the importance of measurable outcomes, accountability, and timely execution.

According to CAMPA CEO Navdeep Singh, the plan will also include maintenance of existing plantations at over 4,518 hectares, ensuring the sustainability and survival of previously planted trees. The Haryana government will also install 15 KW solar power systems in forest offices across 22 districts.

33 cr for soil conservation, water harvesting

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana clears 298-cr plan for afforestation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana clears 298-cr plan for afforestation
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