Haryana CM announces police recruitment, devp projects worth 68 crore in Charkhi Dadri

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that the state will soon conduct police recruitment, with necessary directions already issued to concerned officials. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday. (Sourced)

Speaking at a public rally in Jhojhu Kalan village of Charkhi Dadri district, Saini said all preparations have been made for the upcoming common eligibility test (CET) for Group C posts, scheduled for July 26 and 27 across the state.

“To ensure candidates reach examination centres on time, the government will arrange special bus services. Female candidates will be allowed to travel with one family member free of cost on both days,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 19 development projects in the region, with an estimated cost of ₹68 crore.

Highlighting the contributions of Charkhi Dadri in India’s freedom movement and military campaigns, the chief minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the development of the Badhra assembly segment.

“Since 2014, projects worth ₹495 crore have been executed in Badhra, compared to ₹175 crore during the previous Congress rule. Out of 203 announcements made for the area, 145 have been completed, and work is underway on the remaining,” he said.

He further said that after Charkhi Dadri was declared a district in 2016, 474 development announcements were made—of which 321 have been completed and 90 are ongoing.

“Our government is working with integrity and is determined to build a corruption-free Haryana. From this platform, let us pledge to make Haryana a leader in education, healthcare, and employment, while empowering our farmers, soldiers, women, and youth,” he stated.

Irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry, also present at the event, announced the construction of a ₹32-crore lake on 2.5 acres in Makdani village to boost groundwater recharge in nearby areas. Additionally, she said ₹40 crore will be spent on reconstructing the Bandhwana minor canal to enhance irrigation in 20 villages.

She also announced the upcoming launch of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which will provide financial aid of ₹2,100 to eligible women in the state.

Tributes paid to slain soldier

Chief minister Saini also unveiled a statue of army soldier Arvind Sangwan at Jhojhu Kalan. Sangwan was slain on December 23, 2022, during Operation Snow Leopard in Ladakh.

“Soldiers are the nation’s pride. Our government has always prioritised their welfare. The ex-gratia for martyr families has been increased from ₹20 lakh in 2014 to ₹1 crore now. Financial assistance for World War II veterans and their widows has also been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per month. Similarly, compensation for soldiers disabled in war or terror-related incidents has been increased from ₹15 lakh to ₹35 lakh,” Saini said.

Interaction with farmers and khap leaders

During his visit, Saini held a meeting with farmer representatives and assured them that there is no shortage of DAP and urea fertilisers in the state. He urged farmers not to over-purchase.

He also met khap leaders and appealed for their cooperation in the state’s campaign to make Haryana drug-free.