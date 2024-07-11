Haryana CM approves development works worth 2,887 crore in Gurugram

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini-led Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) panel on Wednesday gave the nod to install 10,000 high-quality CCTV cameras and construction of flyovers at the junction of Sector 45-46-51-52, and the intersection of Sector 85-86-89-90 to decongest traffic. Haryana CM said he would visit Gurugram to personally oversee the situation, and reiterated that no negligence will be tolerated. (HT File)

The GMDA approved ₹2,887 crore budget for the 2024-25 financial year and after a detailed discussion on various agendas gave the nod to increase the capacity of CCTV cameras for city surveillance and adaptive traffic management, construct new water treatment plants, enhance the capacity of existing ones, and strengthening the network of water drainage and sewer treatment plants.

During the meeting, the CM expressed concern over the issue of waterlogging in Gurugram and said officers must not show any laxity in addressing this issue. He asked them to utilise all resources to resolve waterlogging promptly. Saini said he would visit Gurugram to personally oversee the situation, and reiterated that no negligence will be tolerated. He also directed chief secretary TVSN Prasad to hold officers concerned accountable for their responsibilities in this matter.

Meanwhile, the GMDA panel approved the implementation of CCTV project Phase 3 for city surveillance and adaptive traffic management at an estimated cost of ₹422 crore.

While approving the construction of a flyover at Sector 45-46-51-52 junction, ₹52 crore was allocated. Similarly, to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Sector 85-86-89-90, another flyover will be constructed to facilitate commuters and enhance mobility.

The project for the upgradation of the southern peripheral road (SPR) was also approved in the meeting. Under this, an elevated corridor and interchange will be constructed from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 CPR. The estimated cost of this will be ₹620 crore.

To provide modern sports infrastructure, the GMDA authority approved the upgradation of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, at an estimated cost of ₹634 crore.

Gurugram to get 200 new electric buses

The meeting approved the procurement of 200 electric buses under the gross cost contracting model for operation in the GMDA area at a cost of ₹70 crore.

“The introduction of these electric buses is a significant step towards reducing the city’s carbon footprint and promoting sustainable urban transportation. These buses will be equipped with the latest technology to ensure comfort and safety for passengers,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, ₹215 crore will be spent on laying the master stormwater drainage system in Sector 76-80 along National Highway-48.

The project for the upgradation of the 120 MLD sewerage treatment plant at Behrampur and the 100 MLD STP at Dhanwapur, Gurugram, has been approved at an estimated cost of ₹51 crore and ₹75 crore, respectively.

Approval was also granted for the construction of two STPs of 100 MLD each in Sector 107 in two phases at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore.

Among other issues discussed during the meeting included the drainage improvement plan, door-to-door garbage collection, construction of a civil hospital, and a new bus stand.

Town and country planning minister JP Dalal, minister of state for transport Aseem Goyal, minister of state for urban local bodies Subhash Sudha, minister of state for sports and forests Sanjay Singh, besides senior officers were among others present in the meeting.

Union minister of state for statistics and programme implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, along with other members of the GMDA, attended the meeting through videoconferencing.