: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday chaired a joint meeting of officials from Haryana and Rajasthan at Dharuhera in Rewari to resolve the issue of contaminated water coming from the industrial units of the neighbouring state. Khattar chairs meeting of Haryana, Rajasthan officials over contaminated industrial water

Chief minister Khattar said that the problem of water contaminated with chemicals coming from industrial units in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to Dharuhera will be resolved at any cost.

“To tackle this issue, a joint inspection team of Haryana and Rajasthan officers will be formed within 24 hours. This team will work considering all the points for finding a permanent solution to the problem. The people of Dharuhera are facing several health and other problems due to the contaminated water coming from Bhiwadi,” the CM said in the meeting.

Khattar said that three combined meters would be installed to check the flow of water. Apart from this, three OMCs will be set up to check the quality of water and for real-time data, which will work under the Central Pollution Control Board.

“By August 31 next month, a closed conductor will be made in Bhiwadi which will take industrial waste to CETP. After this, the dirty water will be treated and used further. The natural flow of water between Bhiwadi and Dharuhera is not a problem, but contaminated water has become a major issue of concern,” he added.

According to government officials, the CM also warned the Rajasthan officials of strict action, if no solution was found to tackle the contaminated water issue.

EPF offices to be opened in every district

Chief minister Khattar said the government has decided to open Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme (EPF) offices in all the districts of the state for the convenience of the employees working in private companies.

Till now, two offices are running at Gurugram district headquarters only. During Udyam Samvad programme in Rewari, the CM was felicitated by the representatives of industrial organisations and officers of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The chief minister said that a plan will be made in the future and EPF offices will be opened in all the districts of the state with proper staff.

During the Udyam Samvad, Khattar was apprised about collecting garbage tax through the ‘Shajri Nikaye’ without picking up the garbage.

He also directed Rewari municipal commissioner Uday Singh to install Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) machines at the entrance of industrial units of the Dharuhera area to ensure the presence of garbage lifting by civic employees so that it can be ascertained that whether the sweepers are continuously reaching to pick up the garbage or not.

In the meeting, the chief minister said that Haryana is becoming a leader in the field of development and industrial investment opening new avenues of growth.