Prepare gram panchayat development plan at earliest, CM Manohar Lal Khattar tells BDPOs

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed all block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) to hold meetings with the gram sachivs and sarpanches of their respective areas for preparing the gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) and upload it on the portal at the earliest.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While interacting with the newly-appointed batch of BDPOs here, Khattar also announced that as per the requirement, government houses for BDPOs will be built at the block level in the state.

A total of 46 BDPOs have been selected in the 2023 batch and the appointees include MBBS doctors, MTech, MSc, law degree holders, besides officers of the Central services.

Asking the newly-appointed officers to work in an honest and transparent manner and discussing with them the developmental schemes of the state government, the CM said he expected the BDPOs to use their talent in implementing the schemes in a transparent manner. He asked the BDPOs to work neutrally in coordination with the panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the priorities of the state government at the village level, the CM said works such as cleaning of ponds, maintenance work under the Shivdham Yojana, construction of parks-cum-vyayamshalas and wellness centres were being done in villages and asked the newly-appointed BDPOs to carry out their tasks efficiently.

Principal secretary to the CM V Umashankar instructed the BDPOs to complete the pending registration work of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) at village level at the earliest. He also directed them to expedite the registration of property IDs under the SVAMITVA scheme after meeting the sarpanches and gram sachivs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON